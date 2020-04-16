Announcing ProductGeeks: Where you can find jobs, remote gigs and even M&A opportunities.

The times..they are a changin and we are clearly seeing a dramatic shift in how companies / professionals are looking at job opportunities.

A lot many professionals are being asked to leave (a.k.a layoffs), a lot many companies are being forced to shutdown (cash crunch).



Over the last few weeks, I have spoken to many founders / professionals looking for help in finding the right connects / discovering the right opportunities.



And even for companies with strong teams to find a soft-landing.

Introducing: ProductGeeks

The one thing we know for sure is that the future Of work has arrived too soon (and even unannounced)!

Whether you’re a founder looking to hire quality talent remotely, or a recently laid off professional looking for a job or even a part-time gig, or a CEO looking for a meaningful acquisition or merger opportunity, we would like to be of help to you.

And that’s where we decided to launch ProductGeeks and ensure that the makers, the doers – are all safe and able to find a gig, a remote job or even a M&A opportunity.

ProductGeeks : Discover Remote Gigs, Jobs and even M&A opportunities

Head here and share your details.

And do share this page (ProductGeeks.com) with your friends who are looking for a change / need help.