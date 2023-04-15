- Nima Momeni is accused of stabbing the CashApp founder.
- The attack is believed to be related to a dispute over Momeni’s sister.
- Prosecutors allege the attack was planned and deliberate.
Prosecutors allege man accused of killing CashApp founder Bob Lee planned and deliberate attack
- Nima Momeni is accused of stabbing the CashApp founder.
- The attack is believed to be related to a dispute over Momeni’s sister.
- Prosecutors allege the attack was planned and deliberate.
[Via]
What do you think?
0 PointsUpvote