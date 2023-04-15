Prosecutors allege man accused of killing CashApp founder Bob Lee planned and deliberate attack

  • Nima Momeni is accused of stabbing the CashApp founder.
  • The attack is believed to be related to a dispute over Momeni’s sister.
  • Prosecutors allege the attack was planned and deliberate.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

[Via]

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote