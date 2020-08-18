Protect your Microsoft 365 users with email attachment security using FileWall

FileWall, a native cybersecurity application for Microsoft Office 365 mailboxes for SMEs. FileWall™ is designed to run in conjunction with existing Microsoft security solutions such as EOP and ATP, ensuring complete prevention against unknown attacks delivered via email attachments.
Using FileWall, you can protect your Microsoft 365 users with email attachment security for less than $1 per month.
About the founding team :
Founded: 2012
Industries: Cyber Security, Information Technology
Founders & Executives:
Dr. Oren Eytan, CEO: Former head of the IDF information security unit specialized in Infrastructure protection, encryption, network security and mobile devices security, and graduated his PhD degree from the University of Texas at Arlington.
Omri Eytan, CTO: An avid technophile. Played major roles in various companies in the advertising, telecom and infrastructure sectors in the last 15 years as a programmer, researcher, strategist and manager.
Benjamin Shachar, CFO: Benjamin (CPA, MBA) has extensive experience in senior management & finance roles in early-stage, high-tech companies backed by leading VC’s and by private investors.
Total Funding amount: $6 Million
Current Funding Round: Seed
Investors: Efriam Landa, EASME- EU Executive Agency for SMEs
Grant: European Commission
Located: Rosh Ha’ayin, Israel (HQ), USA, Luxemburg
