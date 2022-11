The Sony shopping website, ShopAtSC, has quietly revised the price of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition from Rs 49,990 to Rs 54,990, representing a hike of 10%, and from Rs 39,990 to Rs 44,990, after a 12.5% increase.

The move comes days after Microsoft hiked the price of Xbox Series X and Series S consoles in India three times in a row.