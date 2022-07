Amidst the stable PS5 sales, Sony appears to have decided to bring the PS5’s faceplates to the Indian market. A reliable PlayStation 5 tipster has revealed that Sony has imported a few quantities of PlayStation 5 faceplates in India.

A faceplate is basically the outer shell of the PS5 console that comes in different colors. The PlayStation 5 comes in only the White color variant in India, but with a faceplate, you can change your PS5’s color.