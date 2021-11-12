PUBG: New State users complaining about bricking and glitches right on the day of launch.

HomeNewsPUBG: New State users complaining about bricking and glitches right on the day of launch.
Apart from a number of bricks and software side issues, that are not uncommon with newly launched games, PUBG: New State is apparently also hard bricking some Android phones.
While the root cause of the bricking phones has not been exactly pinpointed yet, it seems phones running Android 12 are at risk.
Clicking on any of the three buttons reportedly put the phone through a number of boot loops before the device was completely dead. People who have not bricked their phones have also noticed a number of smaller issues with PUBG: New State.