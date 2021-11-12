    PUBG: New State users complaining about bricking and glitches right on the day of launch.

    • Apart from a number of bricks and software side issues, that are not uncommon with newly launched games, PUBG: New State is apparently also hard bricking some Android phones.
    • While the root cause of the bricking phones has not been exactly pinpointed yet, it seems phones running Android 12 are at risk.
    • Clicking on any of the three buttons reportedly put the phone through a number of boot loops before the device was completely dead. People who have not bricked their phones have also noticed a number of smaller issues with PUBG: New State.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.