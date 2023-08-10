- Banks including Axis Bank, HDFC, and ICICI collected over Rs 35,000 crore in penalties since 2018 for non-maintenance of minimum balances, extra ATM transactions, and SMS services.
- Minister of State, Dr Bhagwat Karad, stated over Rs 21,000 crore was from non-maintenance of minimum balances, over Rs 8,000 crore from additional ATM usage, and SMS services generated over Rs 6,000 crore.
- Government and RBI steps for affordable banking, like Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account (BSBDA), and guidelines regulating banks’ penalty charges, were highlighted.
Public and Private Banks Garner Rs 35,000 Crore in Fees Since 2018
