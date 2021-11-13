Public cloud services spending to touch $7.3 billion in India

HomeNewsPublic cloud services spending to touch $7.3 billion in India
India’s cloud adoption has accelerated since the pandemic started and the double-digit growth in the public cloud is expected to continue in the next year as well, according to research and advisory firm Gartner.
The country’s public cloud services end-user spending is forecast to total $7.3 billion in 2022, up 29.6% from the previous year.
Initiatives aimed at building a skilled cloud workforce in collaboration with private IT service providers will aid the government’s effort of strengthening the public cloud ecosystem in the country, the research firm noted.