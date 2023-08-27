Menu
Punjab Mandis Conduct Rs 10,000 Crore Trade via e-NAM: Harpal Singh Cheema
Rs 10,000 crore trade through e-NAM platform linking 79 Mandis in Punjab.
Over 2 lakh farmers, 8,703 agents, and 2,423 traders are registered.
e-NAM empowers farmers to sell their produce across state and globally.
August 27, 2023
Punjab Mandis Conduct Rs 10,000 Crore Trade via e-NAM: Harpal Singh Cheema
