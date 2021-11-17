HomeNewsPVR Cinemas and Kotak Mahindra Bank announced a launch of Kotak PVR Movie Debit Card
PVR Cinemas and Kotak Mahindra Bank announced a launch of Kotak PVR Movie Debit Card
With the reopening of cinema halls, multiplex operator PVR Cinemas and Kotak Mahindra Bank on November 16 announced the launch of the Kotak PVR Movie Debit Card which they claim is India’s first co-branded movie debit card.
Kotak PVR debit cardholders will receive joining vouchers and earn points on every transaction on the debit card at PVR and outside PVR as well, with no upper limit on the points earned.
Dutta said that the entertainment-focused debit card will harness the strength of both brands, PVR and Kotak, to attract moviegoers to cinemas.