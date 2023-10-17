PVR INOX’s new subscription pass may not significantly increase cinema attendance

- PVR INOX, India’s largest multiplex chain, has launched a Rs 699 subscription pass for 10 movies per month, but it’s expected to have a limited impact on overall sales due to its restriction to the first 20,000 customers.
- The cinema industry is still struggling to regain pre-Covid-19 occupancy levels, with higher ticket prices and the rise of OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video contributing to the decline.
- The subscription pass, which is not applicable to premium services or in southern India, is primarily aimed at boosting weekday occupancy, and could potentially increase overall occupancy by 170-460 basis points.
