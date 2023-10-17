Subscribe

PVR INOX’s new subscription pass may not significantly increase cinema attendance

  • PVR INOX, India’s largest multiplex chain, has launched a Rs 699 subscription pass for 10 movies per month, but it’s expected to have a limited impact on overall sales due to its restriction to the first 20,000 customers.
  • The cinema industry is still struggling to regain pre-Covid-19 occupancy levels, with higher ticket prices and the rise of OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video contributing to the decline.
  • The subscription pass, which is not applicable to premium services or in southern India, is primarily aimed at boosting weekday occupancy, and could potentially increase overall occupancy by 170-460 basis points.
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares

Leave your vote

1 Vote
Upvote
5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0

Log In

Or with username:

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.