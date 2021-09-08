HomeNewsPwC identifies top 3 cybersecurity priorities of Indian enterprises
PwC identifies top 3 cybersecurity priorities of Indian enterprises
PwC on Tuesday said it has identified top three cybersecurity priorities of Indian organisations – improving threat management capabilities, advancing Identity and Access Management solutions and securing the work-from-anywhere environment.
Next, of the executives who selected advancing IAM as one of their top three cyber security priorities, over 42% prioritised enhancement of these solutions.
Businesses are focusing on agile solutions for IAM-specific necessities and implementing various turnkey solutions, with over 39% and over 18% of the executives prioritising these measures respectively, PwC added.