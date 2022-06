Early this year, India faced the largest-ever crypto Ponzi scheme, the GainBitcoin scam and this time it has cost its victims over Rs 1 trillion. One lakh victims of the detailed pyramid scheme called GainBitcoin lost more than $12.8 billion.

In this case, 40 FIRs have been registered by victims from Maharashtra, Punjab and the other parts of the country. More than 60,000 user IDs and email addresses have been tracked in the fraud until now by the Pune police.