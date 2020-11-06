Python overtakes Java to become the second-most popular programming language

For the first time in the history of TIOBE’s index, Java has slipped out of the top two, leaving Python to occupy the spot behind reigning champion, C.

“In the past, most programming activities were performed by software engineers. But programming skills are needed everywhere nowadays and there is a lack of good software developers,” Jansen said. “As a consequence, we need something simple that can be handled by non-software engineers, something easy to learn with fast edit cycles and smooth deployment. Python meets all these needs.”