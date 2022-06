Of the 123 SaaS companies we follow, the average public SaaS business is trading at 7.5x revenue while the median is 6.3x.Multiples for SaaS companies growing above the median of 25% are better: 8.4x on average and 7.9x on median.

The gap between the average and median is 1.6x, meaning premium SaaS companies are getting slightly higher valuations, but that gap is lowest since Q1 2020, showing the correction in overvalued names.