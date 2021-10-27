Qualcomm announces new roadmap for Snapdragon chips

HomeNewsQualcomm announces new roadmap for Snapdragon chips
The new chips include the Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G, the Snapdragon 695G, the Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G, and the Snapdragon 680 4G. The company says that the new chips will be used for high, mid and entry tier smartphones going forward.
Snapdragon 778 Plus 5G. Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon 7 series has grown by 44% in the last year.
Snapdragon 695 5G. Further, the Snapdragon 695 chipset will deliver 30% faster graphics performance and 15% faster CPU performance over the Snapdragon 690, according to Qualcomm.