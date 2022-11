The Snapdragon 8 will tap into the latest Qualcomm AI Engine and upgraded Hexagon processor to offer faster natural language processing with multi-language translation and advanced AI camera features.

The processor has architectural upgrades that will enable up to 4.35 times the AI performance of Gen 1 chips. There will be support for an AI precision format called Int4.

