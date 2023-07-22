Quality Concern Leads Subway Outlets in India to Remove Tomatoes from Menu

- Some Subway outlets in India, managed by Everstone Group’s Culinary Brands, announced the temporary removal of tomatoes from their menu due to supply and quality issues.
- It’s unclear how many outlets are impacted, but a few in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Chennai ceased offering tomatoes.
- This follows McDonald’s decision to remove tomatoes from their offerings in India due to quality problems, and amidst the release of cheaper product options by chains like Domino’s and KFC to navigate India’s high inflation.