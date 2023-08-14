Quartet Arrested for Hacking Karnataka Congress Website and Creating Spoof SiteAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 7:12
Quartet Arrested for Hacking Karnataka Congress Website and Creating Spoof Site
- Four individuals linked to a Hassan-based company, including Dharmesh Jain, Arun, Siddharth and Venkatesh, have been apprehended.
- They are accused of hacking the Karnataka Congress website and setting up a counterfeit website.
- An additional person, affiliated with Varahe Analytics, a political strategy firm associated with the BJP, is still on the run.
