Quora secures $75M from a16z to expand its AI chatbot platform, Poe

- Quora has raised $75 million from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) to grow Poe, its AI chatbot platform, marking its first funding in nearly seven years.
- The majority of the funding will be used to pay creators of bots through Quora’s recently launched creator monetization program, which allows bot creators and developers to generate revenue.
- Despite a lower valuation than its previous peak, Quora is gaining momentum with over 400 million monthly unique visitors and Poe’s mobile app seeing over 18.4 million installs since its launch a year ago.