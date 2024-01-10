Subscribe

Quora secures $75M from a16z to expand its AI chatbot platform, Poe

  • Quora has raised $75 million from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) to grow Poe, its AI chatbot platform, marking its first funding in nearly seven years.
  • The majority of the funding will be used to pay creators of bots through Quora’s recently launched creator monetization program, which allows bot creators and developers to generate revenue.
  • Despite a lower valuation than its previous peak, Quora is gaining momentum with over 400 million monthly unique visitors and Poe’s mobile app seeing over 18.4 million installs since its launch a year ago.

