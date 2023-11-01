Quora’s AI chatbot platform Poe launches creator monetization program

- Quora’s AI chatbot platform Poe has launched a monetization program for bot creators, including those who generate ‘prompt bots’ and server bots integrated with the Poe AI.
- The program, one of the first of its kind, allows creators to earn revenue either through user subscriptions to Poe or a per-message fee paid by Quora.
- Currently open only to U.S. users, the program is part of Quora’s strategy to encourage smaller companies and AI research groups to create bots, and to compete against other AI chatbot apps.