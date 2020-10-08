Of team structure and improving decision-making in high growth companies: Announcing #GrowthTalkies speaker, Raahul (Dir of Engg, WebEngage)

The biggest difference between a normal org and a high-growth org is well, the pace of decision-making.
But how can you improve decision making when you have grown to a certain size and when teams often do not get to communicate better with each other.
We are happy to announce the last session of #GrowthTalking Season 1 – with Raahul Seshadri, Director of Engg @WebEngage.
Raahul brings a very interesting mix of product and engg and has worked for global edtech company in the past. His workshop will cover the following topics:
- How to define ownership model between product and engg teams
- Engineering managers and when & why to have them
- Technology choices
- When to build vs. buy
- Cost saving of building instead of buying
- Early stage technologies and things to avoid
Topic: Of team structure and improving decision-making in high growth orgs
Date: Oct 10th | 5 PM
Ideal for: Founders, Product & Engg Leaders, App Developers and Growth Marketers
GrowthTalkies is a joint initiative by WebEngage and NextBigWhat to help founders and ProductGeeks grow sustainably.
