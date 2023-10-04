Rabbit develops AI model to interact with software using natural language

- Rabbit, a rebranding of Cyber Manufacture Co., is developing an AI model that can interact with software using natural language, translating instructions into machine-comprehendable commands.
- The startup, valued between $100 million and $150 million, is creating a platform, Rabbit OS, which can interact with major consumer applications like Uber, Doordash, Expedia, Spotify, Yelp, OpenTable and Amazon.
- Rabbit’s model can perform tasks like booking a flight or making a reservation and is expected to extend support to all platforms and niche consumer apps next year.