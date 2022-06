Bored Ape Yacht Club racism allegations re-emerge from a recent viral YouTube video titled “Bored Ape Nazi Club”. The video from the YouTuber Philion offers a rundown of different pieces of “evidence” previously published by BAYC antagonist Ryder Ripps.

The YouTube video doesn’t exactly build on the accusations of racism by the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Really, it just takes Ripps’ website and put it into video form.