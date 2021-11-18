Rage shake your phone to report a problem : Instagram

HomeNewsRage shake your phone to report a problem : Instagram
This feature will give Instagram feedback that will help it prioritize bug fixes, Instagram head Mosseri said.
When you have a photo carousel open in the app, go to the three dots menu at the top right, hit edit, swipe to the photo you want to get rid of, and you’ll see a delete icon in the top left that will let you remove it from the carousel.
The carousel feature is iOS only for now, but all US Instagram users can rage shake right away, regardless of platform.