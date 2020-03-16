Next AMA: How do I Prioritize Features (with Rahul – VP Products, Zomato)

Fellas: Happy to announce the next (Online video) AMA:

On Topic : Feature Prioritization – How do I go about it.

With: Rahul Ganjoo, VP of Product @Zomato (ex- Twitter/Symantec).

When: March 18th | 8- 9 PM IST

Where : At the screen in front of you. That is, online and live video AMA (details will be shared with you).

Who can participate? You are a founder, product manager, growth marketer or a curious mind.

*How do I participate?

The live conversation is free to watch on NextBigWhat’s YouTube handle (follow @TheUnPluggd 6) or Facebook page (@NextBigWhat)

But we are inviting a selected group of PRO audience to interact in the live video and have all your queries answered.

Signup using the form below.