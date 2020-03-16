Next AMA: How do I Prioritize Features (with Rahul – VP Products, Zomato)

Fellas: Happy to announce the next (Online video) AMA:
On Topic : Feature Prioritization – How do I go about it.
With: Rahul Ganjoo, VP of Product @Zomato (ex- Twitter/Symantec).
When: March 18th | 8- 9 PM IST
Where : At the screen in front of you. That is, online and live video AMA (details will be shared with you).
Who can participate? You are a founder, product manager, growth marketer or a curious mind.
*How do I participate?
The live conversation is free to watch on NextBigWhat’s YouTube handle (follow @TheUnPluggd 6) or Facebook page (@NextBigWhat)
But we are inviting a selected group of PRO audience to interact in the live video and have all your queries answered.
Signup using the form below.