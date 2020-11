The Indian railways is banking big on AI (Artificial intelligence) and data analytics to improve its efficiency and has now tied up with the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad to analyze the data they generate.

The Indian railways will set up a Centre for Excellence and will appoint a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in every zone.

The Indian School of Business in Hyderabad has also been assigned to plan, program and formulate a report on the uses of AI on rail transport.