Preparations needed before raising your 1st funding round [Whiteboard Friday]

When you are trying to raise your first funding round, this video shall help you to understand what preparations are needed before you reach out to investors. Tips and recommendations may help improve the funding potential and optimize the efforts.
The objective is to enable startups to receive money in shortest time possible after getting a term sheet. The suggestions are recommendations to reduce the time it takes to finish investor due diligence and bank the investment amount as early as possible.
