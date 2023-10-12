Subscribe

Ranjan Pai, Manipal Education Group chief, may invest up to $300m in Byju’s Aakash Institute

  • Ranjan Pai, chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group, is reportedly planning to invest $250-300 million in Byju’s Aakash Institute, initially planning $70 million but now considering $170 million in the first stage.
  • The investment may be used to clear Byju’s outstanding debt to US-based Davidson Kempner Capital Management.
  • Byju’s aims to reach break-even by March 2024, planning to achieve this through consolidation, organizational restructuring, and settling an outstanding $1.2 billion loan.
