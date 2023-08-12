- Artur Grabowski, founder of LolekHosted allegedly involved in 400 ransomware attacks, enabling criminals to collect over 5000 bitcoin, was indicted in federal court.
- Grabowski, currently at large, faces charges including computer fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit international money laundering, and a maximum sentence of 45 years.
- Federal prosecutors’ efforts against ransomware have increased, with the Justice Department launching a dedicated unit to combat cyber national security threats.
Ransomware hosting service seized, founder facing charges
