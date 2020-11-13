Ravi Shastri begins a new innings by launching 23 Yards, a D2C personal care brand for men

Ravi Shastri teams up with Ador Multiproducts Limited to launch D2C startup – 23 Yards, a grooming brand for men with an initial offering of beard oils, beard wash, face wash, body wash, aftershave, deodorant and hand sanitizers. When launched, 23 Yards products will be sold online first.

“I was not going to sit back during the COVID-19 lockdown, and decided that I was open to new ideas and challenges,” he said, “The wellness, health and education space has been close to me because in my journey as a cricketer, broadcaster and coach, I have received exposure to these three segments.”