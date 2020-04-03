Huddle on Building & Scaling MoEngage With Raviteja Dodda

In an ultra competitive global marketing technology space, MoEngage has managed to carve out a space for itself with a meteoric rise over the past 6 years as an AI driven omni-channel marketing platform counting over 1000 top brands from across the world as clients.



This year, the company raised $25 million in Series C funding and is aiming to expand to new geographies and scale its platform further, even as it currently has 400 million MAUs with over 33 billion messages sent every month.

What does it take to build a global B2B SaaS product from India? To find out, on the next Huddle – 5 PM on Monday, 6th April – we have Raviteja Dodda, Founder & CEO @ MoEngage.

NextBigWhat Huddle has been created to ensure that working remote does not get boring and you continue to get insights + real-world lessons from founders and product leaders on building and scaling product-led businesses.

Every weekday, 5 PM with a founder / product leader.

Online (Live video AMA).

Raviteja Dodda is the Chief Executive Officer & Founder of MoEngage. He has been an entrepreneur for more than half a decade. Ravi founded two companies before MoEngage: he co-founded Pipal Tech Ventures, which built DelightCircle, one of the largest shopping mobile apps in India at that time.

In the upcoming Huddle with Ashish Sinha (Founder & CEO, NextBigWhat),

Raviteja will be talking about the journey of building and scaling MoEngage,

the lessons learnt along the way in creating a global platform and team,

as well as the roadmap for the future. 5 PM on Monday, April 6th.

Monday (April 6th) | 5 PM | At a screen near you (i.e. online/live video).

You can also catch the AMA live on Youtube & Facebook!

The NextBigWhat Huddle is brought to you in partnership with MoEngage, an Intelligent Customer Engagement Platform trusted by enterprises in 35 countries.