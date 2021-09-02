Razorpay looks to raise up to $250 mn, eyes $4 bn valuation
NEW DELHI : Fintech unicorn Razorpay is in talks with large global funds to raise $200-250 million at a valuation of around $4 billion, two people familiar with the development said.
Razorpay raised $160 million this year at a valuation of about $3 billion, a move aimed at scaling up its business banking unit.
Razorpay, set up in 2013 by Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee alumni Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, has raised $366.5 million in investments to date, including $100 million in a Series D funding in 2020.