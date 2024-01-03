Subscribe

RBI Deputy Governor discusses AI’s potential and risks in finance

  • Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, highlighted the potential of AI in the financial sector, noting its current use in back-office work and business process optimization.
  • Rao equated AI to transformative technologies like the wheel and the internet, predicting it could boost global GDP by about 7 percentage points over a decade.
  • He also outlined risks such as bias, governance challenges, and transparency issues, and suggested measures for financial institutions to balance innovation and responsible technology use.

