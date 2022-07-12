RBI fines Ola Financial Rs 1.67 crore for flouting KYC rules

RBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.67 crore on Ola Financial Services for not complying with KYC norms for digital wallets and prepaid payments instruments.

Ola Financial Services is the fintech arm of SoftBank-backed ride-hailing firm Ola.

