Home News RBI imposes Rs 1 crore fine on Paytm Payments Bank
- RBI said the information submitted by Paytm payments bank for the issue of final Certificate of Authorisation did not reflect the factual position.
- Updated: Oct 20, 2021, 07:35 PM IST. The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty worth Rs 1 crore on Paytm Payments Bank for violating its guidelines.
- In a press statement, the central bank said that the fine is related to an offence committed of the nature referred to in Section 26 of Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.
