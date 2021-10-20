    RBI imposes Rs 1 crore fine on Paytm Payments Bank

    • RBI said the information submitted by Paytm payments bank for the issue of final Certificate of Authorisation did not reflect the factual position.
    • Updated: Oct 20, 2021, 07:35 PM IST. The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty worth Rs 1 crore on Paytm Payments Bank for violating its guidelines.
    • In a press statement, the central bank said that the fine is related to an offence committed of the nature referred to in Section 26 of Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.
    Daily.