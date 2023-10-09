RBI introduces enhanced card tokenisation method for improved consumer security

- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that debit and credit card tokenisation can now be done directly through the issuing bank’s website or app, providing a more secure method for consumers to create and manage their card tokens.
- The new development allows users to create tokens for their card directly from their bank’s website or app and attach it to any merchant site, offering more control and security as card details don’t have to be shared with third-party merchants.
- Since the card tokenisation policy was implemented last year, over 56 crore tokens have been created, facilitating transactions worth over ₹5 lakh crore, thereby improving transaction security and approval rate.