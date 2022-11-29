cropped-rupee_fall-770x433-1.jpg

RBI launches e₹-R, Central Bank Digital Currency pilot

  • November 29, 2022

RBI’s CBDC pilot would cover select locations in closed user group (CUG) comprising participating customers and merchants.

  • The e₹-R would be in the form of a digital token that represents legal tender. It would be issued in the same denominations that paper currency and coins are currently issued.
  • It would be distributed through intermediaries, i.e., banks. Users will be able to transact with e₹-R through a digital wallet offered by the participating banks and stored on mobile phones / devices.
