A catastrophic second wave of COVID-19 has severely hit India, claiming millions of lives at an alarming rate. The country is now facing a widespread shortage of oxygen and medicines. Crematoriums are overwhelmed, and so are people. Hospitals are facing a chronic shortage of intensive care beds and spaces.

Many patients’ families are being forced to fetch oxygen and beds for their loved ones, running from one end of the city to another. Patients’ bodies are left stranded on the streets due to the lack of crematorium spaces.

As many as thousands of COVID-19 patients, including doctors and celebrities, died earlier last week, revealing just how grim the coronavirus crisis in our country is.

According to a BBC report, India now has the highest demand for oxygen out of all other lows, lower-middle and upper-middle-income countries.

To face the ongoing pandemic crisis, the Indian government launched an initiative called the “Oxygen Express”, where trains carry tankers with oxygen to wherever there is demand. The Indian Air Force is also contributing its every bit to save the country from this crisis by airlifting oxygen from military bases.

Many celebrities, NGOs are coming forward to help everyone who is in need and who has been affected by the coronavirus.

Amidst the raging COVID-19 deaths in India, the Bengaluru-based cricket franchise RCB offers financial aid for infrastructure-related oxygen support. Captain of the team, Virat Kohli, posted a video on Twitter saying the team had a discussion on how to help people and in what ways. He also said that key areas had been identified where much-needed help is required immediately in healthcare infrastructure related to oxygen support across many cities in the country.

The players will be wearing the special blue jersey in the upcoming match to pay their respects and show solidarity to all the frontline workers who are fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic to save millions of lives. The team will raise funds by auctioning the signed jerseys to add to their financial contributions.

The initiative has been appreciated by many people on Twitter.

Several IPL players from different franchises are willing to provide financial support to India. Amongst others, Australia pacer Pat Cummins was the first player to pitch $50,000 to help India during this crisis.