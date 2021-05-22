React JS: A Quick Overview For Starters

Introduction to React ⚛️ React is a JavaScript library for building UI components. The ecosystem of React is really immense which eventually makes it one of the best front-end libraries 🧵👇🏻

Why React? 1. Reusable components 2. Fast due to virtual DOM 3. Huge ecosystem

A typical React app contain many components. They are reusable and can interact with each other. What is a component? – Component as a simple function that you can call with some input and they render some output

Components are of two types: 1️⃣ Class based components 2️⃣ functional based components Class-based components are defined using ES6 classes, whereas function components are basic JavaScript functions

Before diving deeper into it, let’s talk a little bit about JSX – JSX stands for JavaScript XML. It’s basically nothing but the extension of JavaScript which allow us to write HTML code in JavaScript file.

const element = <h1>Hello, world!</h1>; Consider this variable declaration. It’s neither JS nor HTML. This is the mixture of JavaScript + XML = JSX

A very important concept in React Virtual DOM You might have heard the term “DOM”, virtual DOM is kind of similar. It uses a strategy that updates the DOM without having to redraw all the webpage elements

Every time the DOM changes, browser need to recalculate entire layout and then repaint the web page which makes a web app slow. To overcome this we have virtual DOM Every time the state of our application changes, the virtual DOM gets updated instead of the real DOM

Next thing you need to install is `create-react-app` is a tool helps you start building with React app. It set up all the tools that you need in order to get started

Now you have create-react-app installed in your machine, it’s time to create your first React app Command – “create-react-app app-name” Depending upon your internet speed, this will take some minutes. So time to prepare a coffee for yourself ☕

And that’s it. You just created your first react app. I tried my best to give a quick overview of how things work in React If you like this thread, drop a like and retweet, means a lot to me ❤️ Peace out 😉

