React Native is the Future of Mobile at Shopify

Shopify’s VP Engg, Farhan writes:
We have many mobile surfaces at Shopify for buyers and merchants to interact, both over the web and with our mobile apps. We spent time over the last year experimenting with React Native with three separate teams over three apps: Arrive, Point of Sale, and Compass.
From our experiments we learned that:
- in rewriting the Arrive app in React Native, the team felt that they were twice as productive than using native development—even just on one mobile platform
- testing our Point of Sale app on low-power configurations of Android hardware let us set a lower CPU threshold than previously imagined (1.5GHz vs. 2GHz)
- we estimated ~80% code sharing between iOS and Android, and were surprised by the extremely high-levels in practice—95% and 99%