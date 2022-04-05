- Rishi Sunak has attracted ridicule after the Royal Mint announced it had been tasked with creating its own NFT. Non-fungible tokens are a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain, a form of digital ledger, that can be sold and traded.
- Types of NFT data units may be associated with digital files such as photos, videos, and audio.
- The move was soon criticised as a gimmick at a time when Sunak is facing pressure over his handling of the cost-of-living crisis and his wife’s stake in the technology company Infosys.
[Via]