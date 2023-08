Explore Kartikya Paradise, offering exceptional Karjat properties with modern 1 BHK in karjat and convenient 2 BHK in karjat flats near the station, ideal for families seeking a serene living experience. Embrace the beauty of Karjat and invest in our thoughtfully designed flats, blending nature’s tranquility with modern amenities for a fulfilling lifestyle.

👉 : Get it

📍: kartikyabuilders