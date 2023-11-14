Rebooting your sense of self: Uncovering authenticity and resilience with Jerry Colonna

In a transformative discussion, Jerry Colonna, a former venture capitalist turned executive coach, shares invaluable insights into the journey of self-discovery, the dangers of outsourcing identity, and the significance of living authentically.

He also explores the role of resilience, the concept of ‘enough’, and the power of self-forgiveness in fostering a healthier sense of self.

Journey to Self-Discovery

Embarking on a journey of self-discovery and living true to oneself is emphasized as a critical part of personal growth.

Breaking away from societal pressures and expectations can lead to a healthier and more authentic sense of self.

The Pitfalls of Outsourcing Identity

Outsourcing identity to external factors can lead to a disconnect from one’s true self.

Recognizing and addressing this pattern is vital in cultivating a healthier self-concept and breaking free from societal expectations.

The Connection Between Work and Identity

A common pitfall is attaching one’s sense of self to their job or title.

This can lead to a loss of identity when these external factors change, highlighting the importance of finding self-worth beyond professional roles or achievements.