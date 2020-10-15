RecallGraph: A versioned-graph data store that lets you query any past and present state of the graph

RecallGraph is a versioned-graph data store – it retains all changes that its data (vertices and edges) have gone through to reach their current state. It supports point-in-time graph traversals, letting the user query any past state of the graph just as easily as the present.

I’m a developer, a hobbyist biker, and a Linux enthusiast. When not riding into the sunset, and not being a general nuisance, I like to experiment with new systems and concepts in technology.

I got interested in event stores and graph databases independently while working in separate projects. RecallGraph is a serendipitous merger of these two ideas.

