Reddit AMA’s future in danger as moderators quit over management issues

  • The r/IAmA moderators who organize Reddit’s popular AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions are quitting due to perceived site management issues and unsuccessful protests against changes in Reddit’s API policy.
  • The decision came after repeated failed attempts to influence the company’s behavior, including a 2015 lockdown of the subreddit over staff firings, and a refusal to join a recent protest against API charges.
  • The moderators will minimize their role, ceasing the proactive coordination and operation of AMAs, thereby effectively ending the Reddit AMA as we know it.
