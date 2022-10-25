Reddit is winning Web 3 space; Here is what’s different about Reddi’t strategy

A few things that set Reddit’s web3 strategy apart from its peers, and some suggestions for moving forward:
Unlike Twitter/TikTok, who released NFTs on separate platforms, Reddit launched wallets for users and facilitated minting/customizing directly in-app
There’s little to no mention of crypto lingo in the Reddit UX
NFTs -> Collectibles
Wallets -> Vaults
Tokens -> Coins
this was smart and must be tied to the huge increase in new wallets from noobs
Instead of launching a protocol (Libra, Bluesky), Reddit ran several experiments and chose Polygon (EVM) instead. This has massively paid off:
– Instant secondary market via OpenSea
– Showcases well on other platforms
– web3 tool interoperability/exit
Forget 10k maximums, Reddit Avatars are currently ~3m pieces with more to come.
This ignores the floor framework, making some avatars worth almost nothing, while the super rare ones keep increasing in value.
Let everyone play, add rarity, get magic
– Connect-to-Reddit wallet feature
– DAO features for subreddits
– NFT posts
