    Reddit ready to close Dubsmash app and integrate video tools inside the platform

    • Reddit is pulling the plug on its TikTok-like platform, Dubsmash, the social network said on Tuesday, just a year after buying it for an undisclosed sum to bolster its video creation tools.
    • The standalone Dubsmash app will not be available for download after Feb. 22, Reddit said, as it rolled out a new camera and editing features as part of its video tools.
    • Since Dubsmash’s acquisition, Reddit said it had seen 70% growth in overall hours watched, while the number of daily active video viewers rose by over a third.
    [Via]
