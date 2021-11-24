Home News Reddit ready to close Dubsmash app and integrate video tools inside the platform
- Reddit is pulling the plug on its TikTok-like platform, Dubsmash, the social network said on Tuesday, just a year after buying it for an undisclosed sum to bolster its video creation tools.
- The standalone Dubsmash app will not be available for download after Feb. 22, Reddit said, as it rolled out a new camera and editing features as part of its video tools.
- Since Dubsmash’s acquisition, Reddit said it had seen 70% growth in overall hours watched, while the number of daily active video viewers rose by over a third.
