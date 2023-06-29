Reddit User Protest Causes Drop in Engagement and Ad Traffic

  • Reddit’s decision to charge developers for data access led to an organized protest from moderators resulting in a ‘blackout’ that caused a significant drop in engagement.
  • Daily traffic declined by 7%, time spent on Reddit dropped by 16%, and visits to the ad portal fell, affecting advertisers’ campaigns during the initial protest days.
  • Although the negative impacts improved over time, it still affected Reddit’s overall performance, with lingering effects of the protest like certain subreddits remaining dark and significant one-star review ratings from users.
