Reddit’s API changes trigger turmoil, leading to protests and app closures

- After Reddit announced API changes, subreddits went dark in protest and third-party apps such as Apollo announced closures due to unsustainable costs.
- Reddit CEO Steve Huffman defended decisions, citing cost burdens and profit goals, leading to a heated exchange with developers and redditors.
- In order to mitigate backlash, the company is considering accessibility improvements and exemptions from API adjustments, but many communities are exploring newer platforms, while Reddit seeks profitability amid IPO rumors.